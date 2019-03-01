Steve D. Encinias "Big Steve" peacefully passed away Feb. 23 in Albuquerque, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born Dec. 25, 1963 in Las Vegas, N.M. He is preceded in death by his father, Toribio Encinias Jr.
He is survived by his mother Angie Ludi, daughters Malorie Encinias, Jessica Vanover and god-daughter Sweetie, sisters Gerri Jimenez and Lorene Swan and brothers Alex Encinias and Nathan Miles, grandchildren Angelina and Joseph Griego and Gabriella and Melanie Garcia.
A memorial service will be held March 9, 2019, 11 a.m., at Praise Chapel, 417 Palomas Dr. SE, Albuquerque, N.M., 87108.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 2, 2019