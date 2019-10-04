Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stevie Mabry. View Sign Service Information Gonzales Funerals & Cremations 2315 Hot Springs Boulevard Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-9319 Send Flowers Obituary

Stevie Mabry, a lifelong resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away comfortably in her home on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Stevie was well known in the community for her love of people, her vibrant personality, and her generous caring heart. She will be most remembered for her 30 years of service, 1959-1989 as the Dental Assistant to Dr. Gordon Wickman and Dr. Sampson at the NM State Hospital. She loved her job and all of her fellow employees, and she enjoyed working for so many years because she really cared about her patients. In 1992, Stevie was commissioned as a Eucharistic minister of the I. C. Church. She led the "God Squad" team that served numerous shut-ins in town and all of the units at the Meadows Hospital, the Cottages and Ponderosa 1 & 4. She ministered in her "new career" for another 25 years, 1992-2017. Stevie was a master pianist. In her youth she played the piano and sang with the Special Services Orchestra Air Transport Command Band. In the 1970s and 80s she made beautiful woven Ojos de Dios for many people. She was also extremely talented with drawing and oil, acrylic, and watercolor painting. But mostly, her passion was people and God. She cared about the lonely, the hurting, and the poor. And, she did what she could to help everyone in so many ways. She will be greatly missed!

Stevie is preceded in death by her parents: Louis J. Montano and Maria F. Delgado; her husband, James H. Mabry; and her brother Albert S. Montano. She is survived by her two sons: Vance A. Mabry (Dorothy) of Farmington, N.M. and James W. Mabry of Santa Fe, N.M. and one daughter, Lesley Lucero (Steve) of Las Vegas, N.M.; two sisters: Theresa Spencer and Christine Carey (Vic) all of Santa Fe, N.M., 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated this Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at the I. C. Church with rosary at 9 a.m., Mass at 9:30 a.m. and burial will follow in the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 2:15 p.m. On line condolences can be sent to the family at Stevie Mabry, a lifelong resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away comfortably in her home on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Stevie was well known in the community for her love of people, her vibrant personality, and her generous caring heart. She will be most remembered for her 30 years of service, 1959-1989 as the Dental Assistant to Dr. Gordon Wickman and Dr. Sampson at the NM State Hospital. She loved her job and all of her fellow employees, and she enjoyed working for so many years because she really cared about her patients. In 1992, Stevie was commissioned as a Eucharistic minister of the I. C. Church. She led the "God Squad" team that served numerous shut-ins in town and all of the units at the Meadows Hospital, the Cottages and Ponderosa 1 & 4. She ministered in her "new career" for another 25 years, 1992-2017. Stevie was a master pianist. In her youth she played the piano and sang with the Special Services Orchestra Air Transport Command Band. In the 1970s and 80s she made beautiful woven Ojos de Dios for many people. She was also extremely talented with drawing and oil, acrylic, and watercolor painting. But mostly, her passion was people and God. She cared about the lonely, the hurting, and the poor. And, she did what she could to help everyone in so many ways. She will be greatly missed!Stevie is preceded in death by her parents: Louis J. Montano and Maria F. Delgado; her husband, James H. Mabry; and her brother Albert S. Montano. She is survived by her two sons: Vance A. Mabry (Dorothy) of Farmington, N.M. and James W. Mabry of Santa Fe, N.M. and one daughter, Lesley Lucero (Steve) of Las Vegas, N.M.; two sisters: Theresa Spencer and Christine Carey (Vic) all of Santa Fe, N.M., 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated this Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at the I. C. Church with rosary at 9 a.m., Mass at 9:30 a.m. and burial will follow in the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 2:15 p.m. On line condolences can be sent to the family at www.gonzalesfunerals.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals and Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd., 425-9319. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Oct. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close