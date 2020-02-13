Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Dee Nelson Christensen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Dee Nelson Christensen, born May 2, 1947, passed away from complications of Parkinson's on Feb. 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Richard Christensen; her two children, Laura Christensen and Eric Kruse, and daughter-in-law Bernita Marie Kruse; her two sisters, Sally Nelson Kruse and Elizabeth Nelson, and beloved step-children, cousins, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Susan graduated from Robertson High School in Las Vegas, N.M. in 1965. She went on to become a registered nurse specializing in occupational safety, completing her degree from Loretto Heights in Denver, Colo. During her career, she was a fierce advocate for employee safety and well-being. She started working for the City and County of Denver in 1987 and eventually served as a risk manager at Denver International Airport from its opening in 1995 until she retired in 2005. Susan and Rick retired to Trinidad, Colo. shortly after. Susan is beloved for her genuine kindness, generosity and wit. Her care for others is the hallmark of her life as a spouse, parent, sister, daughter, aunt, grandmother, friend, nurse, mentor, and all of the many wonderful ways she touched lives. We will miss this sassy woman with all of our hearts. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Feb. 14, 2020

