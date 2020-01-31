Sylvia Ibbara Gonzales, 31, resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Jan. 25, 2020 from an illness. She was born on Jan. 9, 1989, in Kansas to Josie Gonzales.
She is preceded in death by her mother; Josie Gonzales, uncle; Gene Gonzales and grandfather; Joe Ben Gonzales.
She is survived by her grandmother; Alice Gonzales, sister Estrella (Jerry) Gonzales, brother; Andrew (Melissa) Pino, aunts; Clemencia Sanchez, Felis Gonzales, Glorinda Quintana (Max) special aunt, Barbara (Eloy) Saiz, uncle; Bengie (Barbara) Gonzales, nieces; Justine, Margo, Jasmine, Elijah, Alycia, Sky, Gina and great-nephew Margo Padilla.
Her children; Matthew, Gabriella, father of her children; Matthew Martinez.
Honorary Pallbearers; Andrew and Star.
A Rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrow Church Las Vegas, N.M., followed by Mass at 10 a.m. with Interment at San Jose Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.
Family and friends may visit at 924 Tilden St. Las Vegas, N.M.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Feb. 1, 2020