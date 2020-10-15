Sept. 17, 1954 - Oct. 10, 2020
Our beloved Teresa L. Gallegos left behind a legacy of beauty on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Her genuine smile would brighten a room, lifting the spirits of others. She touched the lives of many individuals throughout her life and was always willing to help whenever there was a need. She gave selflessly, caring for the needs of the sick and elderly. As a teacher in the Las Vegas City School District, she found great joy in inspiring generations of fifth grade students to achieve their full potential. Teresa was a woman of integrity and the backbone of her family. She continued steadfast in her faith as one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Joseph E. Gallegos. Together, they taught the value of marriage and the importance of staying together united as one through both the good and tough times. Joseph cared for Teresa during her time in the hospital with all of his love- perfectly in an imperfect world. Her four children, Guadalupe, Jojo (Cassandra), Joshua (Michelle) and Melanie will always love their mom, mama, momz, and "mamacita". Words cannot express the amount of love they have for her. She was their best friend, comforter, and confidant. Her sense of humor was second to none and she enjoyed life to the fullest. Teresa taught her children many valuable life lessons. She exemplified generosity, non-judgement, and kindness.
Teresa is survived by her husband, Joseph E. Gallegos. Children, Guadalupe Gallegos, Joseph I. Gallegos (Cassandra), Joshua Gallegos (Michelle), Melanie Gallegos. Grandchildren, Viviana, Olivia, Starr, and Christian. Fur grandchildren, Monroe and Charlie. Her family Jessica, David, Lorinda, Doris, Robert, Rosina "AKA Neighbor", her nieces and nephews (Crystal, Jason, Desiree, Brianna, Tori, Jerry, Angel, Santiago, Marco and Robert) and great-nephews and nieces. Her sister, Isabel Garcia, brother, Roberto Aragon, and her great-aunt Isabel Padilla. She is preceded in death by her parents Roberto and Guadalupe Garcia.
Services will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. Zoom link can be found on the Direct Funeral Services website: www.directfunderalservicesabq.com.