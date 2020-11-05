1/1
Teresa Lozano Ojeda
1928 - 2020
Teresa Lozano Ojeda, 92, a resident of San Jose, N.M., since 2012, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 21, 1928 to Agricolo Lozano and Frances Romero in Chino California.
Teresa was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband: Victor Ojeda; daughter: Diana Ojeda-Clark; sons: Harold Villa, Richard Lopez and Arthur Lopez.
Teresa is survived by her daughter: Linda M. Blea of San Jose, N.M.; sons: Daniel Villa of San Diego, Calif. and Benito Villa of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren: 23; great grandchildren: numerous; great great grandchildren: numerous; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Cremation has taken place and all services are pending at this time.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Reynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M. 87701, 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
Please visit our online website www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book.

Published in Las Vegas Optic from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas
600 Reynolds Avenue
Las Vegas, NM 87701
505-425-3511
