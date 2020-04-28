Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tillie M. Escudero. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Tillie M. Escudero, of Las Vegas, N.M., born on April 30, 1927 to Pedro Maes and Carmelita Gutierrez. Tillie passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at her home.

A lifelong Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish. Tillie left school after her mother died to help care for her siblings. She worked as a cook and waitress at the Plaza Hotel where she met and married her husband Tony. Tillie served her country during WWII while working as a seamstress at the Navajo Textiles Parachute factory. She then retired from the WLV Schools as a cook at the high school cafeteria.

Tillie lived on two values; God and family. After marrying Tony on Jan. 23, 1960, they had two children, Sandra Gallegos (Michael) of Albuquerque, N.M.; and Antonio Escudero (Rudy Blea), as well as two grandchildren, Michael Gallegos (Monica) and also Carlos Gallegos (Valerie Anderson). Tillie is also survived by her sister: Erlinda Roybal (Cornelio) of Scottsdale, Ariz.; numerous godchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, sister and sidekick Rosie Maes, brothers: Arcenio Maes (Paz) and Elias Maes (Felecita), also sister-in-law: Consuelo Rivera (Joe).

A special thanks go out to Father Rob Yaksich and Sisters of Carmelite Monastery.

Services will be held at a later time with burial at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, N.M.

