Tom Espinoza, 92, a longtime resident of Mora, N.M., has gone to be with our Lord, Thursday, June 13, 2019.
He was born to the late Jenevio Espinoza and Adelaida Maestas Espinoza on January 21, 1927, in El Carmen, N.M.
He served in the United States Army, from January 1946 to 1947. He loved ranching and farming.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Dorothy Espinoza; sons, Tom Espinoza Jr. and Vincent Espinoza.
He is survived by his daughter Angelina Padilla of El Carmen; son Felix Espinoza (Monica) of Broomfield, Colo.; daughter-in-law Maureen Espinoza of El Carmen; grandchildren, Mario, Eugene, Michael, Anthony, Gary, Steve, Gilbert, Lena, Carrie and Garran; great-grandchildren, Vincente, Elena, Dante, Madison, Milania, Gabriella, Mikal and Kathleen; sister Dora Benavidez of Cheyenne, Wyo.; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, at 9 a.m. with full Military Honors at Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, N.M.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on June 19, 2019