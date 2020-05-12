Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service To be announced at a later date Burial To be announced at a later date Santa Fe National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Tom Rael, age 70, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on May 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Albuquerque, N.M., on July 23, 1949, raised in Vaughn, N.M., had been a long-time resident of Las Vegas, N.M. and recently resided in Rio Rancho, N.M.He was a loving son, husband, brother, uncle, brother-in-law. He is preceded in death by his parents, Isidro and Felisa Rael of Vaughn, N.M.; infant brother Louie Rael, his in-laws Celedonio and Helen Garcia; brother-in-law Damacio Romero, his sister-in-law Dorothy Garcia.He is survived by his beloved wife, Loretta Rael, of 40 years; his twin brother Frank (Cleo) Rael; brother-in-law Bobby Garcia; sister-in-laws: Maryann Garcia, Pueblo, Colo.; Ernestine Romero, Mineral Hill; Molly Marquez, Las Vegas, N.M.; Agnes (Eloy) Montoya, Santa Fe; Lorraine (Toby) Lucero, Las Vegas, N.M. and numerous god-children, nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins & friends.He was a Vietnam-era Army veteran, and retired from the New Mexico Army National Guard. He served in Desert Storm with the 720th Transportation Company from Las Vegas. He retired from the City of Las Vegas. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, hunting for collectible items, camping and fishing, taking care of his pets, landscaping and watching football (huge 49ers fan). He enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his wife and going on bike runs. He will always be known for his ability to bring joy and laughter to a room. He was a hero to so many and well-liked by everyone.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial celebration with a Christian burial at Santa Fe National Cemetery is pending at this time and will be held at a later date. Arrangements made under the direction of the Riverside Funeral Home.The family would like to give a special thanks to the Presbyterian Hospice nurses along with Leonore, Dolores, Ara, and Melanie for caring for Tom as he prepared to go home to the Lord. Published in Las Vegas Optic on May 13, 2020

