Tony J. Rael was born on June 13, 1946 to Inez and Rachael Rael of Albuquerque, N.M. Tony passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Albuquerque.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Inez and Rachael Rael of Albuquerque; two siblings, Candy Schnell, Joe Rael and one brother-in-law: Gary Schnell all of Albuquerque; and ex-wife and best friend Joan C. Crespin.
Tony is survived by his daughter: Jodi Rael and her significant other George Richards of Las Vegas, N.M.; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends whom he loved so much.
Cards and flowers to be sent to Rogers Mortuary. Rosary service will be recited on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted don Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at 9 a.m. with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father Douglas Mitchell as celebrant. Burial of cremains at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave. Las Vegas, N.M., 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Jan. 18, 2020