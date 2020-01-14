Troy Allen Carrillo, 54, passed away Dec. 29, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 10, 1965 to Marcella Cannone. Troy is preceded in death by sisters Tresea Carrillo and Jenny Kesling. Grandparents Joe and Emma Sena, Joe and Julie Cannone, and Uncle Louise Martinez. He leaves behind his parents Marcella and Tony Cannone. Sisters Josephine Sena, Tonya (Don) Moyer, Jacque (Panchito) Maes, Francine Cannone and Denise (Jerry) Martinez. Brothers Michael Cannone (Connie), Joseph Cannone and Robbie Carrillo. Special Cousin Denise Abreu. Numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service for family and close friends will take place on Jan. 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at The Elks Lodge. He will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery. Serving as pallbearer Jeffery Sandoval.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Jan. 15, 2020