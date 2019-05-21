Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vidal Crespin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On May 17, 2019 Vidal Crespin was called into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father.

Vidal was born on April 17, 1939 to Arturo and Justa Crespin in the small village of San Geronimo, N.M. He became a lifelong resident of Las Vegas, N.M., and was employed with Luna Community College, where he taught small engine mechanics.

He loved serving Our Lord, was a faithful member and Eucharistic Minister of Our Lady of Sorrows Church, the Legion of Mary, Los Hermanos Crusados, and Los Hermanos Penitentes.

He is predeceased by his parents, daughter Patricia Garcia, brothers Luis Crespin and Filomeno (Dee Dee) Crespin, sisters Juana Crespin and Christine Montoya and in-laws Matias and Lucia Dominguez.

He is survived by his loving wife, Rita "Sabie" Crespin; sons Alonso, Martin (Sue), and Vidal (Jennifer); daughters Lucy (Joe) Apodaca, Marsha (Manuel) Velasquez, Carla (Rick) Garduño, daughter-in-law Michelle Crespin; grandson Matias Dominguez, who was raised as a son; sisters Corrine Amaya and Irene Crespin of Denver, Colo. and special cousins Benny and Gloria Benavidez.

He passed away with his loving wife, daughter Carla, grandchildren Joshua Crespin, Vidal Crespin III, Amanda Rogers, Gabrielle Garduño and Denika Lovato and cousin Solema Crespin at his bedside. He was blessed with 20 grandchildren, 23 great grandchil-dren and many godchildren, nieces and nephews.

Pall bearers are Vidal Crespin III, Joshua Crespin, Richard Flores, Richard Garduno II, Michaelangelo Crespin, Manuel Velsaquez II. Honorary bearers are Los Hermanos Cru-zados, Los Hermanos Penitentes, Legion of Mary.

A special thanks to Cathy "Cassie" Gonzales, Deena Sanchez, Rachel Kavanaugh, Desiree Romero, Jackie Archuleta, Moises Martinez, Eloy and Enedine Gonzales and the staff at Ambercare Hospice: Addie, Corrine, Tomasita, Lori Ann, Ben, for all their unending help, love and support.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Riverside Funeral Home. Visitation took place Monday, May 20, 2019.

Rosary services were held Tuesday May 21, 2019. Mass and Christian burial will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 9 a.m.

