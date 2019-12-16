Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Vincent "Vinny" Gallegos, age 68, a longtime resident of Viaeta de Piedra, N.M., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at his home.

He was born on March 28, 1951, to Ramon Gallegos and Marcelina Martinez in La Sacatosa, N.M.

He was a rancher, farmer and was a minster; he loved his MWI family he worked with MWI for two decades.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ramon and Marcelina Gallegos; brothers: Isidro Gallegos, Rosalio Gallegos, Lorenzo Gallegos and Manny Gallegos; granddaughter: Desiree Valdez- Castillo.

He is survived by his loving wife Annabell Gallegos of the family home; daughter: Louann Valdez (Robert) of Villanueva, N.M.; sons: Vincent Anthony Gallegos (Mahala) of Arkansas and Victor Gallegos of Viaeta de Piedra; grandchildren: Andris, Isaiah, Christi, Chalina, Anthony, Ezekiel, Deidrea, Skylar and Giovanni; great grandchildren: Nevahea, Christabella, Adriella, Marzia and Mya; sisters: Toni Gallegos of Albuquerque, N.M., Cleo Gonzales (Matthew) of Gonzales Ranch, N.M. and Irene Gonzales (Jesse) of Portales, N.M.; brothers: Henry Gallegos (Lugi) of Albuquerque, N.M., Adelio Gallegos (Geraldine) of Bernalillo, N.M., Jerry Gallegos of Belen, N.M., Ramon Gallegos (Vickie) of Viaeta de Piedra, Ruben Gallegos (Josie) of Villanueva, N.M., Watts Gallegos (Hinni) of Canones, N.M., Reyes Gallegos of Albuquerque, N.M., Louis Gallegos (Holly) of Viaeta de Piedra and George Gallegos of Gonzales Ranch, N.M.; mother-in-law: Angie Tapia of Albuquerque, N.M.; sisters-in-law: Emily Freeby of Albuquerque, N.M., Maria Tapia of Denver Colo., Lydia Tapia (Gene) of Las Vegas, N.M., Pamela Gutierrez (Andy) of Edgewood, N.M. and Tille Gallegos of Los Chavez, N.M.; brother's-in-law: Jr. Tapia of Las Vegas, N.M., Charlie Tapia (Teresa) of Las Vegas, N.M., and Johnny Tapia of Albuquerque; godchildren: Carlos Gallegos and Margaret Gallegos; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Memorial service will be held at Victory Life Church on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Lorenzo Delgado. Interment will be held at Sena Cemetery in Sena, N.M., with the following serving as pallbearers: Andris Valdez, Isaiah Valdez, Anthony Gallegos, Ezekiel Gallegos, Joseph Gallegos and Carlos Gallegos. Honorary Pallbearers will be all his remaining grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

