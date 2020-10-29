Vincent John Romero, 55, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Albuquerque, N.M.
Vincent was born Sept. 13, 1965 in Las Vegas, N.M. to Waldron and Adelina Romero.
Vincent was the middle of three children. He went to Robertson High School, there he met his high school sweetheart, and the love of his life Annie. He and Annie celebrated 35 years of holy matrimony this year. Through this union, they have three children.
He continued his education to be a diesel mechanic at the Universal Technical Institute in Arizona. He then went to TVI in Albuquerque, where he got his associates in electronics, robotics, HVAC, and refrigeration license. Vincent worked for almost 20 years at a pharmaceutical company as a metrologist.
Vincent was a very honest man and was an amazing husband and father who always put his family first. He was an active member in the catholic church. He loved to go camping every year with his entire family and taught the kids how to ride dirt bikes and quads. He also loved chocolate and liked our family dinners. He was a compassionate person who always cared about animals and his grand-dogs. When Vincent would laugh, he would light up the room and you always knew when he was happy because he would smile with his eyes.
Vincent was a brilliant man who loved to fix, customize, and invent things. He always worked in the garage and had projects to keep him busy. He was extremely creative in everything he did. There was nothing Vincent could not fix and if he did not know how initially, he would learn and figure it out. He was a hard worker. No matter what the job was he always prided himself on doing his best and instilled that in all his children.
He will be missed greatly and never forgotten.
He is survived by his wife Annie Romero; son Fabian; daughters: Natasha and spouse Raymond, Leanndria and spouse Robert; one grandson on the way; parents: Waldron and Adelina Romero, brothers: Tom Romero and wife Merlyn, Eugene Romero and wife Nina.
Vincent's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Salazar Funeral Homes & Crematory located at 400 Third St. SW, 87102. Rosary is to be recited at 11 a.m. Service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow the Service at Sandia Memory Gardens Cemetery located at 9500 San Pedro NE, 87113.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions set in place by the governor, masks are MANDATORY to attend Vincent's Life Celebration Services. Salazar Funeral Homes & Crematory has a maximum capacity of 80 people. At Sandia Memory Gardens five people are allowed to be at the graveside, others in attendance MUST stand at a distance and also social distance from each other.
Pallbearers will be Eugene Romero, Tom Romero, Fabian Romero, Raymond Gonzales, Robert Martinez, and William Fernandez.
Vincent's Life Celebration will be livestreamed on Salazar Funeral Homes & Crematory's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SalazarFunerals/.
The livestream will start when the services start.