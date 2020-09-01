On Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, Viola Romero Berg was called to her final home. She was born on June 12, 1921, in Roy, N.M., to Alberto and Adela Valdez of Mora, N.M. At the age of 2, she was officially adopted by her aunt and uncle, Flora Combs Romero and Juan de los Reyes Romero, from El Alto, N.M. Her aunt was unable to have children, and Flora's brother, Alberto Valdez, having several other children, wanted his sister to know the joys of raising a family.
In 1940, Viola Romero married John Paul Berg, a native of Buena Vista and Golondrinas, N.M. Even though her husband was 20 years her senior, she left high school as a senior and they began their new life together in Pocatello, Idaho, and later Cheyenne, Wyo., where Paul worked as a machinist for Union Pacific Railroad. During WWII, they left Cheyenne and moved back to Mora, N.M., after Paul's mother, Cleotilde Garcia Berg Maestas, passed away.
Viola began her 42-year marriage as a housewife and began raising her family. In addition, she worked alongside her husband, Paul, building up Berg's Body and Repair Shop in Mora, gardening, entertaining, educating, and instilling a strong and honest work ethic based on her strong Catholic upbringing in her children. She was a strong woman who was fiercely protective of her family. Whenever there was a friend or a neighbor in need, Viola was there to help in whatever way she could. After the death of her husband, Paul, she left New Mexico and began her life with her youngest daughter, Velma, in Oceanside, Calif.
During her time in California, she adapted to living an urban lifestyle versus the rural northern New Mexican life she'd known. She helped her daughter with Japanese students touring the United States, and she also became a substitute grandmother to some of the young Marines at Camp Pendleton. While on a city bus to Los Angeles with a Puerto Rican friend, they missed their last ride home. However, Viola figured out where they could walk to catch another bus. In another instance, while waiting outside a convenience store in her daughter's car, she was taken hostage (accidentally) by a female carjacker. The woman drove approximately five blocks and stopped the SUV to push Viola out of the vehicle because Viola was beating the perpetrator with her purse. Viola got to her feet and started walking back to the convenience store aided by a couple of nice young men who stopped to help her. A similar incident had occurred in Mora when an escaped county prisoner walked into her home on the east end of Mora Valley and was met with a broom-wielding Viola. She successfully chased the culprit out of the house and called the sheriff's office.
Viola was preceded in death by parents Alberto and Adela Valdez and Flora and Reyes Romero (1951), Albert Valdez (brother); sisters: Martha and Jesse Trujillo (spouse), Flora and Albert Tixier (spouse), and Lena Stroh. Viola's husband, John Paul Berg, passed on Dec. 26, 1982. She also lost her daughter, Velma Berg Robledo (2013), and granddaughter, Sandra Berg (2015). She is survived by her step-son, John E. Berg, Albuquerque, N.M.; daughters: Veronica Berg Romero Peña (Ben), Cleveland, N.M. , and Virginia Berg Taylor (George) Mora, N.M.; sons: Bert W. Berg, Mora, N.M.; Ivan D. Berg, Garden Grove, Calif., (USMC Retired-Master Sergeant); and son-in-law, Juan Robledo, Winchester, Calif., (USMC Retired-Gunnery Sergeant). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Catherine Morris (Wayne); Michael Berg (Nora); Robert Berg (Suzanne); Vanessa Romero; Valerie Taylor Erkman (Nez); Kenneth Stumberg (Roberta); Paul Reyes Berg; Shawn Paul Berg; and great grandchildren: Danny Berg; Valene Herndon (Robert); Arlene Olvera; Cody Stumberg; Michael Berg; Alexis Stumberg; Maria Berg; Nicholas "Nico" Erkman; and great-great granddaughter, Riley Herndon. She also leaves behind numerous other beloved family members and friends. Viola will be remembered by all for her humility, kindness, strength, and generous and caring nature. The Berg family would especially like to thank Vida Encantada Nursing Homes' staff for their wonderful care of Viola during her almost five-year stay with them. Words aren't enough to thank them for the compassion and love they showed Viola. A special thank you goes out to Roberta Stumberg and Ambercare for their support and hospice care. Thanks also go out to the Legion of Mary from St. Gertrude's Church for their visits and Eucharistic ministering to Viola whenever they visited Vida Encantada. The same goes for the Eucharistic visits by Immaculate Conception Church and Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas. Viola was very blessed to have had two wonderful women as roommates: Guadalupe "Pita" Ulibarri (deceased) and Mary Garcia. The family can never thank them and their families enough for looking out for Viola. A special thank you also goes out to relatives and friends who stopped to visit Viola, especially Ruby and Tony Trujillo and Corrine Romero.
A rosary will take place on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church, in Mora, N.M., at 10 a.m. The funeral mass, officiated by Fr. Fred Alexander, will follow immediately at 10:30 a.m. Honorary pallbearers include all of her grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the fragility of several of the Berg family, attendance at the mass and rosary will be limited to immediate family. A private family burial of Viola's cremains will take place immediately after the mass in Golondrinas, N.M. The Berg family deeply regrets that the mass and burial are limited to immediate family only; however, your phone calls and cards have been greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, Viola would have wanted donations to be made to St. Gertrude's Church fund for the restoration and repair of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Mission in Holman, N.M. Due to Covid 19 attendance is limited to family and immediate friends. Mask are required.
The Berg family gratefully extends their thanks to Rogers Mortuary and their staff for their compassion and help during this very difficult time.