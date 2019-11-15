Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Fernandez. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved mother went home to our heavenly father on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Virginia was born on March 3, 1942, in El Coyote, N.M., to Alfonso Maestas and Fabiola F. Ledoux.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Alfonso and Fabiola Maestas; husband: Efraim Fernandez; sister: Rose Martinez.

She is survived by her son and daughters: Glenda Fernandez (Albino) of Sapello, N.M., Mark Fernandez (Jacqueline) of Las Vegas, N.M. and Kathie Fernandez (John) of Las Vegas, N.M.; grandchildren: Justin Fernandez, Desiree Garza (Lucas), Briana Brito, KaylaRose Quintana (Victoria) Efraim Fernandez and A'Kaies Fernandez; great-grandchildren: Amari Valdez, Lucas Garza, Destiny Garza, Alazai Brito and Jenna Garza and Goddaughter Linda Fernandez; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

As per mom's request, there will be no services, and burial of her cremains will take place at a later date.

We would like to especially thank Father George Salazar, and the wonderful staff at AmberCare for their loving and professional care: Tomasita Medina, Ember Davis, Justina Romero, Ashley Borrego and Shirley Sandoval and Duane Roybal from HME and to everyone else, too many to name, for their prayers and emotional support. God bless you all.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511.

