Walter Griego, 73, a resident of Talpa, passed away on Oct. 4, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents. Albino and Berna Griego and sister Elca Chavez.
Walter was a jack of all trades, but more so he enjoyed working in the forest as a logger, which he did for many years.
He was born and raised in Mora, but about 20 years ago, he moved to Talpa where he lived until his death.
Walter is survived by Annabell Griego, ex-wife and mother of his children, Ray, Albino, Gary (Lisa) and Larry Griego; companion, Maxine Martinez; grandchildren, Adam, Sara, Daijah, Zachary, Steven, Jacob, Samantha Rae Griego, and Daniel Flores; great grandchild, Amber Griego; his siblings, Joseph Griego, Doris Griego, James Griego, Dennis Griego, Floyd Griego, Lorina Santistevan, Elizabeth Griego, Libby Trujillo, and Evelyn and Roxanne Griego; he also survived by step children, Andrew, Paul, Frank, Therese and Veronica Martinez; along with other loving relatives and friends.
Rosary will be recited on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at 6 p.m. in the Chapel of DeVargas Funeral Home of Taos. Mass of Christian burial will be on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the St. Gertrude's Catholic Church in Mora, with burial to follow at the Griego Family Cemetery. The family of Walter Griego has entrusted their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home of Taos. 575-300-5288 www.devargastaos.com
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Oct. 9, 2019