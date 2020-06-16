Wanda Lee Martinez, age 50, a longtime resident of Albuquerque, N.M., formerly of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020.

She was born on May 16, 1969 to George Martinez and Betty M. Chavez in Springer, N.M.

Wanda is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother: Josefina R. Martinez; maternal grandmother: Celina Chavez.

Wanda Lee graduated in 1988 from Wagon Mound High School and attended Luna Community College. She enjoyed social media. She worked at Fuddruckers as a cashier

She is survived by her children: Alexis Martinez, Kendra Sena, Kenneth Sena and Dallas Sena; granddaughter: Aviana; parents: George and Betty Martinez of Albuquerque, N.M.; sisters: Georgia Cruz (Jamie) of Colon, Panama, Stacy Martinez of Albuquerque, N.M. and Rebecca Martinez of Rio Rancho, N.M.; brother: Gabriel Chavez of Witchia, Kan.; nieces and nephews: Jamie Jr., Christopher, Marcus, Gabriel, Justis, Skylar, Gabriella, Ariah, Dominic, Nevaeh, Ellah Bleu, Emmah, Jacob, Destiny, Benny and Jasmine; aunt: Priscilla Martinez of Las Vegas, N.M.; uncle: Jose Martinez (Priscilla) of Pueblo, Colo.; aunts: Ernestine Armijo of Albuquerque, N.M., Edwina Lucero (Joseph) of Albuquerque, N.M., and Ida Vigil (Leroy) of Las Vegas, N.M.; uncle Bob Martinez of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous: other relatives and many friends.

Rosary devotional services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 9 a.m. Funeral mass will follow rosary with both services to be held at Santa Clara Church in Wagon Mound, N.M. with Father Christopher Martinez as celebrant.

Burial of cremains will be at Santa Clara Cemetery in Wagon Mound, N.M.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store