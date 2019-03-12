Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Gamel. View Sign

William Gamel, commonly referred to as Bill, passed away Feb. 22, 2019. He was 58 years old.

He was born on Aug. 25, 1960 to Mary Louise Hoover and William Ole Gamel in Sioux City, Iowa. Bill lived in Ledoux, N.M., for many years.

He was married to his wife of 30 years, Gina Gamel, and he had one son, Jake Gamel. He had two stepchildren - Joshua Plambeck and Elicia Decker - who precede him in death.

He has two grandchildren from Joshua: Lycia McQuilken and Nevaeh Plambeck.

Bill was a brother to nine siblings: Mike Lewis, Tim Gamel, Chris Gamel, Vickie Gamel, Karen Stanley, Marla Gamel Nelson, Prudence Waters, Debbie Gamel, and Gina Waters, as well as an uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Bill worked as a carpenter and a ranch manager for several ranches and cabins throughout the Sapello and Rociada area. He was the chief of the Sapello-Rociada fire department for several years as well.

Bill was a proud supporter of Robertson High School football and basketball, attending every game he could.

An active member of his community, Bill had many friends and was known for his sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by all.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, 11 a.m., at Mike Mateo Sena School in Sapello.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 87701, 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 13, 2019

