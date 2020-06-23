William E. Gonzales, age 74, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his home in Las Vegas, N.M.
He was born on Feb. 1, 1946 to Saturnino Gonzales and Lucy Lujan in Trementina, N.M.
A Catholic and a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M.
He was one of the first college graduates in our family to earn UNLV business degree. He was Executive Director and ran a nonprofit Organization called CET Center for employment Training where people were mostly Hispanic/Latin Americans and minorities could learn trades to work at Grocery Stores and Upholstery Businesses. He earned his RN degree and worked in the emergency room, State Hospital and Santa Rosa Ward as Supervising Nurse. He loved his grandchildren, sports, cross country, basketball and football. William loved to ride horses and being a cowboy.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother: Estefanita Lujan, parents: Saturnino and Lucy Gonzales, uncle: Pat Lujan, sons; Johnny Ray Cunningham and Jay Cunningham.
He is survived by his wife: Geraldine Salinas, son: Williamsito Gonzales, daughter: Kimberley Cunnigham all of Las Vegas, N.M.; daughters-in-law: Claire Chavez of Albuquerque, N.M.; Susana Rivera of Denver, Colo.; 20 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sisters and brothers: Vicky Samuels Jones of Atlanta, G.A.; Lorraine Morales of Calif.; brother: Ramon Gonzales of las Vegas, N.M.; Jim Catalinich (Libby) of Tacoma Wash.: Rebecca Knight of Calif.; Betty Welk of S.D.; special friends: Modesta and Frank Lucero Brian Baca both of Las Vegas, N.M.; special aunt: Alice Lujan of Santa Fe, N.M.; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Special Thanks to Christina Vigil and daughters for all their help.
Rosary service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 9 a.m. with funeral service to follow after Rosary with both services held at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father George V. Salazar as Celebrant. Burial of cremains will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited for private friends and family only.
Arrangements are entrusted to and in the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave. Las Vegas, NM
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.