Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Skip" Smith. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

William "Skip" Smith 71, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., for the past 25 years formerly of Los Alamos, N.M. has gone to be with our Lord on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

He was born on February 2, 1948 in Providence, Rhode Island to his late parents William B.C. Smith and Naoma Wakefield Smith.

In his younger years he enjoyed playing Steel Guitar and a Baritone Horn. He was the catcher for the Los Alamos state champion All-Star team.

He loved to tap dance, snow ski and ride motorcycles. He was nominated as Valedictorian of his Senior Class of 1964 at Los Alamos High School. He went on to be a history major at University of New Mexico. He always wanted to be a history teacher.

He is preceded in death by his parents: brother: David Errol Smith, nephew: Daniel Russell.

He is survived by his sister: Teresa Russell (Jimmie) of Albuquerque, N.M.; uncle: David Wakefield and wife June of Raton, N.M.; numerous; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at noon-5 p.m. at Rogers Mortuary Chapel in Las Vegas, N.M. Funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M., with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant. Interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave. Las Vegas, NM 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. William "Skip" Smith 71, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., for the past 25 years formerly of Los Alamos, N.M. has gone to be with our Lord on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.He was born on February 2, 1948 in Providence, Rhode Island to his late parents William B.C. Smith and Naoma Wakefield Smith.In his younger years he enjoyed playing Steel Guitar and a Baritone Horn. He was the catcher for the Los Alamos state champion All-Star team.He loved to tap dance, snow ski and ride motorcycles. He was nominated as Valedictorian of his Senior Class of 1964 at Los Alamos High School. He went on to be a history major at University of New Mexico. He always wanted to be a history teacher.He is preceded in death by his parents: brother: David Errol Smith, nephew: Daniel Russell.He is survived by his sister: Teresa Russell (Jimmie) of Albuquerque, N.M.; uncle: David Wakefield and wife June of Raton, N.M.; numerous; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at noon-5 p.m. at Rogers Mortuary Chapel in Las Vegas, N.M. Funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M., with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant. Interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M.Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave. Las Vegas, NM 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Aug. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close