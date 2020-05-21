Yolanda M. Lucero, 59, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Delfino and Aurora Pacheco; her paternal grandparents, Anastacio and Margarita Gutierrez Sena; aunts: Gloria Salazar and Marcella Esquibel; and an uncle, Cirpriano Aguilar.
She is survived by her parents, Jose and Angela Sena of Serafina, N.M.; a sister, Patricia Palomino and husband Danny of Serafina, N.M.; two brothers: Joseph Sena (Alice) and James Sena (Regina) all of Bernal/Serafina, N.M.; four nephews: Daniel Palomino (Evelyn), David and Damian Palomino (Stephen), and Julian Sena; three nieces: Esperanza, Miquella, Kaylee Sena; a great-nephew, Nathan Palomino; three great nieces: Laya Mae, Ember, and Valerie Palomino; great uncle Domingo Gutierrez; and the following aunts and uncles: Larry Sena (Lillian), Leopoldo Pacheco (MaryAnn), Della C' de Baca (Carlos), Mary Espinoza (Tito), Carmen Aguilar and numerous cousins; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Magdaleno and Gloria Lucero; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Lucero and her children Thomas, Angel, Noemi Lucero and Abigail Velasquez; great-nieces: Megan, Hannah and Ulyvea Gallegos, and Noelani Lucero
She was born in Las Vegas, N.M. on July 13, 1960. She was a West Las Vegas graduate and received her bachelor of arts degree in social work and business administration from New Mexico Highlands University. She was a social worker for the Department of Human Services and worked for the foster grandparent. Her hobby was doing art work and she sang in the church choir. She was a member of the Cornerstone Church. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at the Cornerstone Church at a later date due to the corona virus. Burial will be taken on a later date. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.gonzalesfunerals.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the loving care of Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd., 425-9319.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on May 22, 2020