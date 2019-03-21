Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yolanda P. Baca. View Sign

Yolanda P. Baca, 64, passed away on March 10, 2019, in Albuquerque, N.M., following a brief battle with cancer. She was born in Las Vegas, N.M., on Aug. 14, 1954.

She was preceded in death by her mother Rose Baca, her brother Anthony Baca, her sister Dolores Baca, brother-in-law Richard Romero, niece Alicia Baca and cousins Annabelle and David Baca.

She is survived by her son Richard Baca and wife Kim; her two grandsons Isaiah and Richard Jr. who were her pride and joy; her sisters: Mary Anne and Ramona Baca, and Kathy Romero; brothers Joe and Mario Baca; Aunt Mary Lucero; and her sister-in-law Carol and Kathryn.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly and her close friends Rosa Gallegos and Irene Corona.

She loved her dogs Sparky, Brandy and cat Angel more than anything. She graduated from Robertson High School and was an artist at heart.

She was a friend to everyone and knew no stanger. She was one of a kind and our hearts are broken; she will be missed terribly.

A rosary service will be held 9 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, with the funeral mass immediately after.

Cremation has taken place, and she will be interred with her mother at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery in Sapello, N.M., after the church services.

Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 22, 2019

