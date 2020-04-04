|
December 6, 1928 - March 23, 2020 Contractor, Developer and Community Leader, A. C. Warnack, born in the small town of Varnell, GA, on December 6, 1928, and received his godly wings on March 23, 2020, when he passed peacefully at home in Rancho Mirage at 91 years old. A. C. was predeceased by his mother when he was only 7 years old, and later by his father, 5 sisters, 2 brothers, and his only granddaughter, Elisabeth, at the age of 25, who was his little bundle of joy. He traveled to Delano, CA, by freight train by himself at 12, finished school, enlisted in the NAVY in pre-flight, and then was fortunate enough to create a loving family. He is survived by children of a previous marriage to Betty Grogan (Warnack). Son Robert of Lancaster, CA, daughter Susan Prestera (with Dan) of AZ, daughter Lu Ann Gilliland (with Charles) of Palm Desert, CA, and grandchildren, Charles (with Ericka) of N.Y., Benjamin (with Amber and his 2 great-grandchildren, Landon and Dovie) of AZ and Christopher (with his 2 great-grandchildren, Richard and Winston) of AZ. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and their families, both in GA and CA, who remained very close. One of his great joys was watching his 4 great-grandchildren grow, and hope to keep the Warnack family legacy alive. A. C. is also survived by his loving wife, Shaughne, who shared the last 33 plus years as his soulmate, confidant, devoted partner, and best friend, who will continue his quest. In his early years, A. C. worked as an electrician, piloted his employer to job sites, formed a general contracting co. in 1959, Santa Fe Engineers, based in Lancaster, CA, with his late partner K. R. McDonald. SFE was one of the top 5 contractors for the Army Corps of Engineers. Together, they developed a multitude of almost 500 military defense projects, hospitals, barracks and post offices located in states across the country. Close to home, SFE can take credit for construction of an electrical plant at Pyramid Lake and the runways and the first missile test stands at Edwards AFB. Also, to A. C.'s credit are the Space Shuttle pads at Vandenberg AFB, rehab of the Tripler Med Center and Schofield Barracks in Hawaii, rehab of NORAD facility in CO, the submarine facilities in Bremerton, WA, and the concrete igloos to store Agent Orange chemicals on Johnston Island, just to name a few. Additionally, SFE completed many projects around the world in Guam, Ponape and Palau in Micronesia, Philippines, South Korea and Japan, to name a few. A. C. had numerous partners, and founded, owned and operated a multitude of companies and developments in the Antelope Valley such as: A.V. Country Club and surrounding homes, A.V. Aggregate, Asphalt Construction Co., LTI Engineering, Dahl Finish Co., Irvine-Santa Fe, Littlerock Dam, and National Ready Mix Concrete Co. in Saugus, Calif. He was part owner of the Big Bear Airport Terminal, helped build Goldmine Ski Resort in Big Bear and more. He was one of the first A. V. Fair Board members, and one of the original founders of local Antelope Valley Bank. After Santa Fe was sold, A. C. continued to be an avid developer and philanthropist and, with a partner, developed the Destination O-8 shopping center in Palmdale. A. C. was a true self-made man. In business his ethic of working hard and being aggressive, was balanced by being fair and loyal. This enabled him to flourish and give back to both local and national charities. He was a great supporter and will be remembered for his generosity to many people who needed assistance thru the Warnack Foundation Shaughne and he founded in 2007, such as veterans, military and their families (in particular 29 Palms Operation Little Learners), children's hospitals, USC medical research, City of Palmdale projects such as SAVES who feed the homeless, Palmdale Library, Gabriel's House, Joe Davies Air Park, Boys & Girls Clubs, and donated land for the Warnack Park, to name a few. A. C. was also a member and involved in the Masonic Lodge, Elks Lodge and Assistance League in Lancaster and more. A. C. was a most avid reader, had a strong penchant to learn, asked questions, exercised, played tennis, rode outdoor and indoor bicycles, and traveled the world, having visited at least 32 countries. One of the most amazing qualities he had was genuine curiosity in others, and their families, and was recognized by many. He was told many times to write his story, so others could be recipient of his knowledge and fortitude, and we are considering doing so. During the latter part of A. C.'s life on earth, he was surrounded by the love of his family, many dear friends, and we are forever grateful to all medical associates who became personal friends, he lives in all of our hearts forever. Due to the coronavirus concern and restrictions, a private interment will be held, and a proper service and Celebration of his Life for family and friends, will be held at a later date. If you are interested, please email: [email protected], and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Palmdale Community Foundation, Attn. Saynne Redifer; City of Lancaster Grace Resources, Attn. Pastor Jeremy Johnson; or Armed Services of 29 Palms YMCA, Attn. Patrick Byrne, would be well received. God bless you A. C. Warnack, for all the lives you touched, and may you Rest In Peace.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020