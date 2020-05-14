December 15, 1923 - April 23, 2020 World War II Veteran (European Theater)U.S. Infantry & U.S. Army Air Corps. Enlisted 11-14-1942, Honorably Discharged on 04-15-1946. Two weeks after graduating Cooper High School, Shenandoah, PA in 1941, Ed drove his 1934 Chrysler sedan to Detroit, MI; working full-time at J.L. Hudson Co., then Square D Electric while also attending Wayne State University Michigan full-time as a pre-law student. Also attended Queens College in New York, Shrivenham American University in England, Biarritz American University in France, then UCLA. An accomplished musician, Ed formed his own band in high school, performed regularly on the radio, then attended advanced band school at the U.S. Army Air Force Band School in MO. Before retiring from Hughes Aircraft, Ed spent his last 10 years there working on the Electroluminescent Cockpit Light Program, and the last 50 years as a commercial and industrial lighting consultant while volunteering with the U.S. military, mostly on USAF projects. General Richard B. Myers declared Ed "the #1 USAF Booster". Ed was honored to meet Generals Hawley, Jumper, Myers and Colin Powell; as well as astronauts Kevin Chilton, Buzz Aldrin, John Glenn and many other true American heroes. Ed was preceded in death by Janis, his beloved wife of 60 years. Immediately following their wedding in 1950, newlyweds Ed and Jan moved to CA, eventually moving to Westwood Village where they resided on the Wilshire Corridor for the past 35 years.



