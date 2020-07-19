On February 25, architect A. Jeffrey Skorneck unexpectedly passed away in Los Angeles. Jeff's four-decade career featured his collaboration and leadership on many high-profile LA projects, including Walt Disney Concert Hall; California Plaza; Los Angeles Central Library Rehabilitation and Expansion; mixed use developments at Sunset + Vine, Biltmore Hotel, Sunset Millennium, Hollywood and Vine, and the Ahmanson Building. Jeff worked for Gruen Associates, Charles Kober Associates, DMJM, CRA/LA, the City of West Hollywood and Perez APC. After retiring, Jeff commuted to New York City for three years to work on post Superstorm Sandy design and construction repairs. Jeff was a member of the American Institute of Architects and a board member of the West Hollywood Community Housing Corporation. He supported The Williams Institute-UCLA and the LA LGBT Center. He was a graduate of USC with a BA in architecture, and Cornell University, where he earned three master's degrees in architecture, urban design and planning. He was an avid world traveler, loved jazz and enjoyed well-made cocktails.Born Ansel Jeffrey Skorneck in New Haven, Connecticut on October 29, 1951, his family moved to LA in 1958. Jeff is survived by his beloved mother, Bernice Skorneck of Los Angeles. His father, Dr. Alan Skorneck, and sister, Carolyn Skorneck, passed away previously.Remembrances of Jeff's life may be recorded at https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/a-jeffrey-skorneck/2933
, where there will be updates about a future gathering to commemorate his life.