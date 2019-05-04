April 30, 1940 - March 25, 2019 A Redmond "Rusty" Doms, Jr., philanthropist, business executive, sportsman and devoted husband and father, died March 25, 2019 at his home in Manhattan Beach, following a three-year battle with glioblastoma, one month before his 79th birthday. A native Californian, Rusty grew up in Culver City and was a graduate of Pomona college (1962) where he would later serve as a member of the college Board of Trustees, and the University of Southern California (1966) with an MBA in Finance. He served in the United States Army as a Captain from 1962 to 1964. Rusty's business career centered around the commercial real estate field, advising corporate investors and supervising project development. In addition to his position as Chief Executive Officer and President of Karsten Realty Advisors, he also served on a three-man Project Advisory Committee overseeing the renovation of state buildings, including the Ronald Reagan Building and the Junipero Serra Building, and the development of the new Los Angeles Police Headquarters and the new Los Angeles County Hospital. A lifelong philanthropist, Rusty devoted his time and expertise to many Southern California institutions, including The Music Center of Los Angeles County, The Huntington, and The Children's Bureau of Los Angeles, where he served as a Trustee and Foundation President, and, since 1996, as a member of the Board of Saint John's Hospital Foundation, and as its President from 2001-2004. An avid sportsman, Rusty played varsity basketball at Culver High School and Pomona College, volleyball on the US Army team, enjoyed golf, skiing, and fishing, and at age 70 discovered a love of stand-up paddling. Three years ago, Rusty was diagnosed with glioblastoma, against which he fought an inspirational battle with fortitude and grace. Rusty was devoted to his family, his friends and his pursuits. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Anne, daughters Taylor and Whitney, son-in-law Greg, brother Dr. William F. Doms (Kathy), brothers-in-law Henry (Andrea) and James Burroughs (Janis), his nieces, nephews and cousins, and his many, many friends. Donations may be made in his memory to Saint John's Health Center Foundation for PNI. A memorial service is planned. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 4 to May 5, 2019