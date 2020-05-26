May 7, 1921 - May 9, 2020 Aase (Osa) Magda Jensen, 99, passed away peacefully on May 9 of natural causes in her Los Angeles home. Aase was born on May 7, 1921 in Copenhagen, Denmark to Hjelmer Petersen and Eleonora Petersen. When her mother remarried, Aase took the last name of her stepfather, Johannes Mathiasen.Aase was a Registered Nurse at Copenhagen's Rigshopitalet hospital during WWII. She, and her fiancé Geert, were part of the Danish Underground that smuggled over 7,000 Jews to Sweden to avoid Nazi persecution. Aase seldom talked about those times but when she did, amazing stories emerged.On June 16, 1946, she married Geert Jensen in Frederiksborg Castle's church in her hometown of Hillerod. On June 5, 1949, the couple sailed aboard MS Batory to New York before immigrating to Canada. After one winter in Calgary, they moved to Victoria, B.C. In November 1951, they left for Los Angeles, renting an apartment on Hollywood Blvd. next to the doctor's office where Aase worked. Aase and Geert first moved to the Hollywood Hills in 1952. On January 18, 1957, they became United States citizens.Aside from her nursing career, Aase joined Immanuel Presbyterian Church in 1962 beginning a four-decade long career as a volunteer in several different fields. During this time, she wrote for the Danish newspaper Bien. She worked as a docent for Mayor Sam Yorty, Tom Bradley, Police Chiefs Tom Redden, Ed Davis and Daryl Gates. Nursing became part time as Aase frequently volunteered at Rampart, Parker Center then 20 years at Northeast police stations. She simultaneously served as a docent at L.A. City Hall with the Las Angelenas, becoming the guest relations group's president. She was also president of the Danish American Women's Club from 1972-1974 and received the Freedom Foundation's George Washington Medal. Being politically active, and promoting the song "Let There Be Peace on Earth" led to several White House visits with President Nixon and President Reagan. One of Aase's proudest accomplishments was working on the formation, and securing the funding, for the LAPD's Metro Division Mounted Unit. Her final major project involved the founding, and being the director, of the Los Angeles Police Historical Society. She then became a docent at KCET, the Natural History Museum and finally The Gene Autry Museum. Aase went through life with unbridled strength, determination and love for her family. Forever grateful for the opportunity of the 'American Dream' she believed in personal responsibility and support of law enforcement as a way of strengthening the community for succeeding generations. Aase was predeceased by her older brother Paul-Helge Petersen and her husband Geert. She leaves behind son Peter, daughter-in-law Alexis and grandchildren Christopher, Erik and Anika. We take solace in her two favorite sayings "Be Kind" and "Stay Calm and Carry On."



