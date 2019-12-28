|
July 8, 1931 - October 29, 2019 Adam Bondra, born July 8th, 1931, who lived in Southern California for the last half of his long life, passed peacefully in his sleep on October 29, 2019, at his residence in Irvine, Ca at the age of 88. Adam was born in Cleveland, OH and was raised by John and Pauline Bondra, who were immigrants from Eastern Europe. In fact, his ageless spirit was often attributed to his resilient Slavic genetics rather than his good old fashioned work ethic. He held several jobs in Cleveland, often more than one to make ends meet, and he gleaned important values and life lessons from the struggle; and if he ever wondered to what purpose his hard work was leading, it all made sense when he met Joan Carole Colucci. Joni was a true beauty queen. In fact, Adam's first encounter with Joni involved him being reluctantly drug along by a friend of his who knew a girl in the Miss Ohio beauty pageant. Little did Adam know, nothing but fate could explain how he mustered the fortitude to reluctantly accompany his friend who only needed a wing man. For when he got there, he met the love of his life. It's as cliche as it was true: it was love at first sight. Joni went on to win the pageant and Adam made it his first priority to see her every chance he could, often driving great distances and enduring sleepless nights. They dated for a couple months before she changed her name to Bondra and became his lifelong, loving companion. Joni bore him four children: Christine Ann, Lorine Ann, Karine Ann and finally, Adam Scott. Adam survived Joni by over 16 years, and his youngest daughter, Karine Ann by five years. He lives on in memory through his surviving children and all the people he happened to touch and impress with his kindness, compassion, ambition and love for his friends and family. Rest in Peace dad!
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019