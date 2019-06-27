|
|
August 17, 1945 - June 21, 2019 Adelaide Lesley Moore, a funny, smart lady, died June 21, 2019, in Wickenburg, AZ. She fought a short, but courageous battle against pancreatic cancer without one complaint. Her life's practice was staying positive, being kind and keeping a sense of humor, which permeated her daily actions even on the worst days. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred in 1995, and brother, John in 1981. Adelaide was a strong woman, a loyal friend, and a devoted mother. She is survived by many, many cherished furry and feathered "children," along with her daughter, Maureen – all will miss her dearly.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 27 to June 28, 2019