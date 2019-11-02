|
|
March 22, 1951 - October 18, 2019 The daughter of Joyce Marie and Joseph Edwin Ward was born March 22, 1951 in Beaumont, California. She graduated from Beaumont High School as valedictorian and received her Bachelor's degree from California State University, Fullerton. On June 5, 1971, she married Carl Richard Cornils. They have one son, Adam. Adele's passion for helping others drove her to return to college to pursue a teaching credential. She began her teaching career in 1985, working at Bradoaks Elementary School in the Monrovia Unified School District. She obtained a Master's degree in Education from the University of La Verne, and was an integral part of the Monrovia family for 27 years. She taught both elementary and middle school, served as MTA president and as Program Advisor at two different schools, and was an elementary school principal for a short time, as well. Adele received numerous awards throughout her career. Because she was an exceptional teacher, she received the Golden Apple Award from the Bradoaks PTSA for the 1990-1991 school year, and was chosen Teacher of the Year by the Monrovia Unified School District for the year 2006-2007. Her classes were the ones that parents sought for their children, and she was the kind of teacher that newer teachers strove to emulate. On weekends and vacations, Adele loved to travel to California's Central Coast where she enjoyed leisurely walks with her loyal dogs along the beach and on Cambria's ranches. She also enjoyed exploring Cambria's shops, and hunting for unique artwork and antiques. Adele was a kind, thoughtful, and caring individual who lived her life to help others. She will live on in the hearts of those she touched, and she will be deeply missed by her family and her many friends. Her family would like to thank the many doctors and the staff at USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center who provided her with excellent care and heartfelt support over the years. Adele is survived by her husband, her mother, her brother and sister, her son, his wife, and her three-year-old grandson, who was the love of her life. The family will be hosting a celebration of Adele's life at the Westlake Yacht Club, on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019