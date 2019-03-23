May 20, 1947 - March 8, 2019 Adele Palmer, an economist, passed away peacefully on March 8. She was born in Everett, WA, on May 20, 1947 to Hasford and Ellen Palmer. Adele earned her B.A., M.A, and Ph.D. in economics from Stanford and worked for the Office of Economic Opportunity in Washington, D.C. She then joined the RAND Corporation in Santa Monica, CA, in 1973 and conducted research leading to the Section 8 voucher program, and an EPA study leading to a global ban on CFCs in the early 1980s. At RAND she held the first chair of research management, and became VP of Human Resources in 1999. After retiring, she relocated to Santa Barbara, CA. Dedicated to her friends and family, she was a passionate animal lover, with great zest for life and a wry sense of humor. She is survived by her daughter, Bethany Grant, son-in-law Jon Grant, grandchildren Zoe and Cooper Grant, and nieces and nephews Kathy, Vickie, David and Donald Palmer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Santa Barbara County Animal Services, 5473 Overpass Road, Goleta, CA 93117. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019