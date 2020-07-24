1/
Adele Zaslow
1927 - 2020
December 28, 1927 - July 16, 2020 Adele was a loving and highly intelligent woman with a good sense of humor. She overcame a difficult early life to excel in school and earn a Bachelor's degree and CPA license. She worked as a CPA for 30 years while managing home and family. She loved crossword puzzles, cooking, politics, music and watching Doc Martin. Adele is survived by son and daughter, Jan and Beverly Zaslow. Funeral services were held Tuesday, 7/21.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 24 to Jul. 27, 2020.
