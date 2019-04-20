Resources More Obituaries for Adrian Goodman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Adrian B. Goodman

Obituary Condolences Flowers December 4, 1920 - March 28, 2019 Adrian B. Goodman, 98 years old, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family in the early evening of March 28, 2019. Adrian was born in Beaumont, Texas, the son of Adrian Benjamin Goodman and Elyse Bendel Goodman. He grew up in Houston, San Francisco and Los Angeles with his sister Mary Goodman Gunn. He graduated from Los Angeles High School and then attended the University of Southern California where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in 1941 and a Doctor of Medicine in 1944. He was an officer in the US Navy, 7th Fleet in the Pacific during World War II. He completed his Residency at Los Angeles County Hospital in 1949. He was one of the first physicians to set up his medical practice in the San Fernando Valley in the early 1950s. He was a popular, highly respected physician of Internal Medicine in Encino until he retired at 70 years of age. Adrian was a devoted husband to his beloved wife of 48 years, Ann "Chris" Christenson Goodman, who preceded him in death in 1999. He was a loving and wise father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His daughter, Mary Ann Goodman, also preceded him in death in 2013. He is survived by his children: Diane Langmuir of Palisades, NY, Christine Nuttall (Paul) of Thousand Oaks, CA, Lynnsey Goodman of San Diego, CA, John Goodman (Pete) of Sebastopol, CA, and Elizabeth Brandenburg of Morro Bay, CA; grandchildren: Molly Langmuir Phillips (Matt), Joe Ireland (Janna), Charlie Nuttall (Jason), Jesse Brandenburg (Trisha), Robby Ireland, Kelsey Brandenburg, and Elyse Nuttall; great-grandchildren: Adrian Ireland, David Ireland, and Cy Phillips; his devoted caregiver Noemi Argueta; and his dear friend and companion Rachel Kerlan who brought joy to his last 20 years. Adrian loved his beautiful home of 60 years in Encino. He loved watching Lakers basketball games courtside at the Staples Center. He had season tickets to the Lakers since the Lakers came to Los Angeles in 1960. He loved traveling with Chris to Europe and to Hawaii. He enjoyed fine wine and good food, tennis, Sunday lunches with the family and visiting with his many good friends. He will be remembered as warm and funny, handsome, intelligent, disciplined and generous. He was cherished by his family and friends and he will be deeply missed. A private interment service took place at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on April 4, 2019. There will be a memorial open house on Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Thousand Oaks, CA. If you are interested in attending, please email his daughter at [email protected] The family would like to thank Russell Klein, MD, Brandman Center staff, Skirball Hospice staff and hospice nurses Ruth and Obie for their loving care. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 28, 2019