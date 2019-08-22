|
|
July 24, 1931 - August 4, 2019 Pereira, Sr. Adrienne Clare, C.S.J., age 88, passed away on August 4, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. Born July 24, 1931 in Honolulu, HI, at the bombing of Pearl Harbor, her family was evacuated to Northern California. She graduated from Star of the Sea Academy in 1949, and was a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet since March 19, 1950. Sr. Adrienne Clare was gifted with many talents and she used them in a variety of ministries. She was a teacher, instructor, and school administrator. She also dedicated many years to community service as Regional Superior, Director of Development, Administrator of Carondelet Center, and Administrative Assistant in Holy Family. Sr. Adrienne Clare is survived by her nephew Michael Grilligand. Services will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Carondelet Center in Los Angeles, CA, with a Service of Remembrance at 4:30pm, and Funeral Liturgy at 6:30pm. Interment will be held Wednesday, August 30 at 10am at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, CA. Donations in memory of Sister Adrienne Clare Pereira may be sent to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 11999 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049. Please visit the website for Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions, www.LAfuneral.com to send messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 22, 2019