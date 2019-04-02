Home

December 23, 1924 - March 24, 2019 Agnes A. Tascoe passed in peace Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the age of 94. Agnes was born to Lillie and Elum Cyriaque in Port Allen, LA. Agnes, her husband and three daughters moved to San Francisco, CA, in 1953. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest H. Tascoe, Jr. 34 years ago. She was a devoted and loving mother to her five children and is survived by her three daughters Connie Cabrera, Phyllis Wallace and Ramona Tascoe, MD and two sons Ernest H. Tascoe III and Kenneth Tascoe. She was a loving grandmother and great grandmother and leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 2, 2019
