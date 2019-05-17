|
September 6, 1940 - May 11, 2019 Agnes (Parker) Calisher passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019, with her family at her side. Agnes was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and an inspiration to all who knew her. After a long battle with dementia and Alzheimer's disease, Agnes is now at peace. Agnes leaves behind her daughter Karen and her husband Damian, her son Alan and his wife Nobuko, daughter-in-law Valerie and her grandchildren Brandon, Lauren, Shannon and Danielle, along with her extended family back home in Northern Ireland where she was born.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 17, 2019