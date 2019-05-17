Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Calisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Calisher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Agnes Calisher Obituary
September 6, 1940 - May 11, 2019 Agnes (Parker) Calisher passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019, with her family at her side. Agnes was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and an inspiration to all who knew her. After a long battle with dementia and Alzheimer's disease, Agnes is now at peace. Agnes leaves behind her daughter Karen and her husband Damian, her son Alan and his wife Nobuko, daughter-in-law Valerie and her grandchildren Brandon, Lauren, Shannon and Danielle, along with her extended family back home in Northern Ireland where she was born.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.