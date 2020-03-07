Home

May 3, 1926 - March 4, 2020 Agnes Kun, age 93, passed away on March 4th, 2020. She died peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones. Agnes (née Diamantstein), was born in Satu-Mare, Romania. She is a survivor of the Auschwitz death camps. She spoke weekly at the Museum of Tolerance, for 35+ years. In Los Angeles she and her husband, Andrew, built a successful life, both professionally and personally. She leaves behind daughters Annie Baker and Marianne Kun, son-in-law Frank Baker, granddaughters Laura, Jamie and Nathalie, and 3 great-grandchildren. She was brilliant, wise, loving and dependable. She will be missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
