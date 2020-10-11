Agnes Y. Kwan passed away on October 2 at home in Pleasanton, CA. She was 92. An Angelena through and through, Agnes resided in Los Angeles County for 65 years. She lived in Encino for 50 of those years and delighted in hosting family and friends, always welcoming them with a place to stay and a meal. She had recently moved to the East Bay to live with her daughter, Ginny and son-in-law, Joe and near her son Ben and daughter-in-law Jamie.Born Yao Hwun-giat in 1927 in Hong Kong, "Aggie" was the fifth child of Yao Yiu-sai and Yao Wong-kan. Due to spotty recordkeeping at the time, her exact birthdate is unknown. She was allowed to choose her own birthday and picked October 31, or Halloween, because she thought people would remember it.She spent a carefree childhood in Kowloon before the war, then moved to Guangzhou for university studies during the war years. She graduated from Sun Yat-sen University with a degree in political science before emigrating to the U.S. in 1947 for graduate studies. Aggie received a Master's degree in International Relations from the University of Chicago and was an official Ph.D. candidate in 1952 when she left academia to marry Lawrence Tsun-ying Kwan, the love of her life. They had three children, Regina (Ginny), Benjamin, and Anthony whom they raised in Culver City and Encino. Tragedy befell them when Lawrence, a civil engineer, died of cancer in 1967. Suddenly a single parent, Agnes sought work to support her young family. Despite never having held a full-time job, she took a civil service exam and embarked on what became a distinguished career in the City Planning Department of the City of Los Angeles. After 27 years, she retired in 1995 as a Federal Block Grant Manager. Professionally, she will be remembered as one of the co-founders and earliest presidents of the Los Angeles City Employees Asian American Association, for her talents as a speaker, and for her management skills.Personally, she will be remembered for her bold outlook on life, outspoken support of women, uncompromising opinions, and her conviviality and stylishness. Agnes is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings. She is survived by her children, Ginny (Joe Peterson), Ben (Jamie), and Tony (Helen); her nine grandchildren, Lucas and Loren Peterson, Matthew and Ellen Louise Kwan, Elizabeth, Caroline, Genevieve, John Lawrence, and Cecelia Kwan; her two great-grandchildren, Lara and Antonia Kwan, and many loving nieces and nephews.



