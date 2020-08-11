1/
Aiko I. Nakatsukasa
March 3, 1929 - July 15, 2020 Aiko Irene Nakatsukasa, 91, a longtime resident of Gardena and Escondido and a recent resident of Silverado Beach Cities, passed away on July 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, and is survived by her three children, Todd (and his wife, Cyd), Roy (and his wife, Susan), and Grace, and by her four grandchildren, Tyler, Haley, Alyssa, and Rachel. Aiko was born in Ashiya, Japan, and came to America when she married Tom. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, private-only services to be held.


Published in Los Angeles Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
