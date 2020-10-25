May 20, 1926 - October 7, 2020 Ailsa Goldie Lange Deutsch (94) of Los Angeles, beloved wife of the late Victor Deutsch, and deeply cherished mother of Judith and the late Lynne Deutsch, passed away on October 7, 2020. She loved life, Disneyland, international cuisine, and recreational sailing. A wonderful homemaker and helpmate, she was devoted to her husband of 69 years and her children and grandchild. She excelled at volunteer work, had a beautiful singing voice, a gorgeous smile, an outgoing personality, and artistic talent. She was a special, loving "Momma" to many younger friends. Born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, after her marriage she moved to Chicago then Beverly Hills. She is survived by her daughter, Judy, and her grandson, Reed.



