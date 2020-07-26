Akiko Nishimura

NISHIMURA, AKIKO. Age 89 passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020.Beloved mother of Diane (Donald) Guerrero and Judy (Craig) Ida; grandchildren Dawn (Marc) Guerrero-Maglinte, Dena (Richard) Guerrero-Khau, Stephanie Ida, Mitchell Ida (Alexandra fiancé), Curtis Ida; great-grandson, Jasper Maglinte; sister-in-law, Matsuye Kuhara of AZ; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Private family memorial services were held on July 24th at Fukui Mortuary Chapel with Rimban William Briones of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating. www.fukuimortuary.com
