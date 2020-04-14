Home

November 22, 1945 - April 5, 2020 Mrs. Akiko Tahara, 74, of Monterey Park, CA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 5, 2020, after a brief illness. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling to Japan, bowling and performing traditional Japanese dances with Kikuta-Kai. She was predeceased by her husband Hideo Harry and her son Glen. She is survived by her daughter Lisa (James), her son Gary, her grandson Elijah, her sisters Nobuko (Hank) and Yoko (Hideto), her brother Toshio, brother-in-law James (Etsuko) and many nieces and nephews here and in Japan. Her greatest joy was her only grandson. She will be remembered for her loving and caring ways, her generosity and her fun sense of humor. Due to the current health situation, services will be held at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 18, 2020
