August 12, 1919 - June 16, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Akino Lorraine Brannen announces her passing on June 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her brother Harry Fujimoto, and parents Taiji and Tono Fujimoto. She is survived by her son Ralph (Momo), granddaughters Kisa (Carly) and Rina, brother Ted Fujimoto and sister Tay Kawato as well as many other family members.She was born August 12, 1919 in Denair, California, was interned in Amachi Relocation Camp during WWII and was a graduate of the University of Minnesota. Lorraine lived in Claremont and worked as the District Manager of the Social Security Administration since 1951 until her retirement. She was also a president of the International Soroptimist Club of Pomona and was an active member of the Nisei Women's Golf Club for many years.Lorraine will be missed by many.A memorial service is planned at 11 a.m. on June 29, 2019 at Fukui Mortuary 707 E. Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012. 213-626-0441 Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 22 to June 23, 2019