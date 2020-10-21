September 26, 1925 - October 19, 2020 Al Green (born September 26, 1925) passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 19, 2020. Husband, father, and Boppy, Al is now joined with the love of his life, Betsy (predeceased 2018). Born Albert Greenberg in Los Angeles and raised in Boyle Heights, he was a proud Roosevelt High "Roughrider" and Breed Street Shul congregant. Al graduated from the USC School of Pharmacy and became a lifelong Trojan, never missing a football game. He went on to open several pharmacies throughout California, finally settling in Pacific Palisades as owner/pharmacist at Bay Pharmacy for over 20 years, until his retirement at 90.Al was a hands-on dad, never missing his kids activities. He reveled in surprising his kids with an early school pick-up for their Dr.'s appt., which was "code" for an afternoon at Hollywood Park Race Track! Sunday mornings were spent at Ollie Hammonds, then on to Beverlywood park and the pony rides. Al loved summers in Coronado with family and friends, Xmas in Puerto Vallarta, and Easters in Palm Springs.Together with Betsy, Al remained close to his childhood friends, while cultivating new friendships as well in Ladera Heights, and Brentwood/ Palisades. He was a lifelong, winning poker player (two evenings a week), but his greatest strength was being a consummate listener who made all who knew him feel special.Married to Betsy for 64 years, Al leaves behind his children: Cathi (Randy Bratton), Stacy (Bruce Kirshbaum), Kelly (Greg Koffman), Garth Adam (Susan Rosenthal), along with Brad Dechter (Sherie); his grandchildren Kyle, Beau, Corey (Brad King), Logan, Griffin, Spencer, Chase, Gavin, Carson, Haley, and his great grandson Benji Green King.A private graveside service for family will be held.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Providence Trinity Care Hospice Foundation at give.providence.org/Trinity/
or a charity of your choice
.