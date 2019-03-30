November 13, 1927 - March 24, 2019 Al Kleiner was liberated from the Holocaust on March 24, 1944. 75 years later, on March 24, 2019, he was liberated from Alzheimer's disease, at the age of 91. He was born in Budzanow Poland, November 13, 1927, to Joseph and Johanna Kleiner. He and his parents survived the Holocaust after escaping a forced labor camp, hiding in the forest, an attic, and finally being hidden in an underground hole for 8 months by righteous Christians, Maria Witomski and her sons. His dreams of becoming a doctor, like his father, were thwarted by war. After he and his parents survived the Holocaust, his father had an appendicitis attack and died at the hands of a Nazi sympathizer surgeon. His uncle Max Decker, sponsored Al and his mother's passage to Los Angeles, CA, where he attended school and became a licensed hairdresser. He fell in love with the beautiful Regina Gold, also a survivor from Poland, and they married on May 2, 1953. They were happily married for 65 years. After starting a family, Al opened his own successful hair salon, and in 1976 he worked as "Al the Hair Doctor" at Cedars Sinai Hospital, for close to 40 years. It gave him great joy to beautify and cheer up the patients. Al lived a joyous and meaningful life filled with gratitude. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He loved to sing, dance and do mitzvahs (good deeds) for others every day of his life. He donated to many charities throughout his lifetime. During his retirement, Al enjoyed spending time with his growing family, and attending activities at Café Europa, Opica, Roxbury Park Community Center, and The Freda Mohr Center. His family is grateful to his loving caretakers Tessi, Alba, and Tina. He is survived by his daughters Janet Rosenblatt, Susie Perlman and Elaine Maltzman, grandchildren, Amy Conroy, Jennifer Labranche, Lindsay Rosenblatt, Jacquelyn Maltzman, Michael Maltzman, Carly Maltzman, and Kimberly Perlman, and great-grandchildren Chloe, Teddy, Courtney, and Cate Conroy, and Nathan, Sophia, and Brody Labranche, and sons-in-law Lenny Rosenblatt, Jeff Perlman, David Maltzman, Brad Conroy and Manny Labranche. Donations in Al's honor can be made to the , United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, the Museum of Tolerance, and Cedars Sinai Hospital. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019