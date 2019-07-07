Resources More Obituaries for Alan Wayne Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alan B. Wayne

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email February 4, 1939 - June 29, 2019 Alan Barrett Wayne lost a fierce and courageous battle against cancer on June 29, 2019 at his home in La Quinta, CA with his wife, Gail, the love of his life, by his side. He was 80 years old.Alan was born February 4, 1939 in Boston, MA, the son of George and Elizabeth Wayne. He leaves a sister Myrna of Burke, VA (Paul), two nephews Dan (Pamela) and Jonathan (Rachel) and six great nephews and nieces, Jordon, Brady, Bridget, Esther, Sarah Ayelet and Talia.Alan graduated from Brookline, MA high school and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bates College and a Master of Science degree in Communication from Boston University. He served in the Air Force Reserve and began his career in Journalism as a reporter for the Boston Herald and Waltham News Tribune before joining United Press International in Boston.But the airline industry beckoned, and in 1965 Alan joined United Airlines' Public Relations Department in Chicago, launching what was to become a 39 year career with assignments in New York City as Director of Corporate Communications for the Eastern Division for some 12 years. He had a brief foray in a similar role for Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford, CT before rejoining United Airlines in 1980 as Director of Governmental Affairs based in Los Angeles.Alan's role as lobbyist representing United and all the airlines, led to a memorable LAX Board of Airport Commission meeting where he met Gail. That assignment set up a great career directing the airline's legislative activities involving tax, labor, personnel, operations and regulations before state and local elected and appointed officials for a nine-state region across the West, including Alaska and Hawaii. It was a demanding assignment given the airlines impact and profile throughout the western states. Complimenting that position, Alan served on the Board of Directors of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, Aero Club of Southern California, Los Angeles Flight Path Museum, the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation, the Association of Washington Business, and the California International Relations Foundation. He was also a member of the California Chamber of Commerce's Advocacy Council and for more than 25 years served as legislative coordinator in California for the Air Transport Association (ATA), the industry's trade group. Along the way he met Presidents, U.S. Senators, Congressmen, Governors, Mayors and many Legislators.In addition to Alan's illustrious career with the airlines, he served for almost 40 years as a stringer for UPI and later the Associated Press covering college and professional football games.Alan and Gail were married in Palos Verdes, CA in a ceremony overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Santa Monica Bay, and spent their wedding night on a TWA 747 flight bound for London. Santa Monica Bay became a constant in their lives thanks to a 25-foot sloop, the "Tailwind" that they sailed for some 26 years crisscrossing that Bay in addition to enjoying many sailing trips with friends to the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. They were both avid skiers.As the world opened up, they enjoyed traveling to visit many places in Europe, the Far East, North America and Canada. Some 75 photo albums attest to the making of all those beautiful memories.Alan retired from United Airlines in 2006 after more than 39 years and after living at the beach in Marina del Rey for more than 25 years, Alan and Gail relocated to La Quinta, CA in 2010 where Gail continued her accomplished career in residential real estate. Alan said he feared death, but for some reason after a life of no serious illness, he approached the final challenge with a sense of acceptance buoyed by having lived a great life, with a wonderful wife, achieving many personal and business successes along the way.Think of Alan with a smile. He will miss Gail. He will miss his family, friends, and all of the people who impacted and allowed him to enjoy such a full and rich life.If you can, drink a martini in Alan's memory knowing he will be with you in spirit. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 7, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.