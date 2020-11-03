December 1, 1931 - October 21, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Alan Barzman (AKA "Barz") announces his passing on October 21, 2020 at his home in Portland, Oregon.Alan is survived by his wife Suzanne, her children Gabrielle Whitney and Kenneth Markowitz, Alan's children, Lindsey Colhoun, Michael Barzman, Christopher Barzman, and his grandchildren, Haven and Ryder Colhoun.Alan was born in Portland, Oregon. He honorably served in the United States Army in 1953-1955. Alan graduated from The University of Oregon's Journalism School and received his Masters Degree in Communications from Boston University. Barz devoted his career to making humorous radio ads. He received the prestigious Orson Welles Lifetime Achievement award for Creative Excellence. He won numerous Clio Awards, Belding Awards, Andy Awards, International Broadcast Awards and has been listed in "Who's Who in Advertising". Alan was also a well-known voice over talent and the original voice who prompted the Energizer Bunny to keep "going and going". Barz's memory will be "going and going" in our hearts forever. A Celebration of Life to be announced.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store