July 22, 1944 - January 6, 2020 Alan Bolte, 75, of Santa Monica, passed away on January 6, due to complications from cancer. Alan lived his early life in Connecticut and was educated at the University of Pittsburgh. He spent his early career in advertising and publishing. He created many television and video shows primarily related to his love for vintage cars and automobile racing. An avid racer himself, he was also a prolific writer, speaker, and public address announcer for many automobile events including the Vintage Auto Racing Association for many years. He also judged many car shows and concourse events throughout the Southland. He was always willing to share his knowledge and great wit in almost all conversations on every subject from cars, boats, food, traveling and the good life in general. He is survived by his sisters Bonnie and Brenda. A celebration of Alan's life will be held at the Proud Bird Restaurant, Los Angeles, on March 28, 2020, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020