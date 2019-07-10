Home

Alan Bruce Magidoff

Alan Bruce Magidoff Obituary
January 12, 1930 - July 4, 2019 Alan Bruce Magidoff, 89, died peacefully at the CalVet Home in Los Angeles, released from a decade struggle with Alzheimer's disease. His greatest joys were Iris, his wife of 67 years, their family together, and his lifelong friends. He exemplified to his 2 children and 6 grandchildren, a moral center, constancy, devotion to one's parents and family, and a life well-lived with plenty of optimism and humor. There will be a service for family at Hillside Memorial Park at 12 noon on Thursday, 7/11. Memorial contributions may be made to the ().
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 10, 2019
